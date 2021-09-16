HPSC ADO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 500 Agricultural Development Officer posts

Haryana Public Service Commission, HPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Agricultural Development Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of HPSC on hpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 6, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organization. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online can check eligibility, selection process, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a degree in B.Sc (Honours) in Agriculture from any recognized university. They also should have Sanskrit or Hindi up to Matriculation or 10+2/B.A/M.A with Hindi as one of the subjects. The age limit of the candidates should not be less than 17 years and not more than 35 years.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Male candidates of the general category and all reserved categories will have to pay ₹1000/- as application fees. All-female candidates will have to pay ₹250/- as application fees and male and female candidates of SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM category of Haryana and EWS category will have to pay ₹250/- as application fees.