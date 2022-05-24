HPSC ADO recruitment 2022: 20 vacancies of ADO on offer, check details here

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued notification for the post of Agricultural Development Officer. The application process will commence on May 27 and the last date for the submission of application form is June 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC ADO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies of Agricultural Development Officer’ (Farm Implements) in the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana.

HPSC ADO recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 42 years as on May 1.

HPSC ADO recruitment application fee: The application fee for male candidates in general categories is ₹1000. The cost is ₹250 for all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories.

HPSC ADO recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates should posses Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering OR Bachelor of Technology in Agricultural Engineering from a recognised university. Candidate should have Sanskrit or Hindi upto Matriculation or 10+2/ BA/MA with Hindi as one of the subjects.

For more details candidates can check the detailed notification here.

