HPSC AE recruitment 2023: Apply for 120 Asst Engineer posts at hpsc.gov.in

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) in the Irrigation & Water Resources Department, Haryana. The application process commenced on November 1 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC AE recruitment 2023: 120 vacancies for Assistant Engineer posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HPSC AE recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 120 vacancies of Assistant Engineer posts.

Vacancy details:

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 104

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 09

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 07

HPSC AE recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate's age should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years.

HPSC AE recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for Male candidates of general category including Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman of Haryana and for Male candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States.

The application fee is ₹250 for all Female candidates of general category including female dependent of ESM of Haryana only and for Female candidates of general and all reserved categories of other States.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Male and Female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM categories of Haryana the application fee is ₹250.

HPSC AE posts 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Advertisements tab

Click on the application links available against Advt No. 59 of 2023

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in all the required details, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.