HPSC HCS 2023 recruitment: Application process begins from December 1

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited applications for HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services - 2023. The application process will commence on December 1 and the deadline for the submission of the application process is December 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

Application process for HPSC HCS 2023 begins on December 1

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The preliminary examination will be conducted on February 11, 2024. The main written examination is likely scheduled to be held on March 30 and 31, 2024.

HPSC HCS 2023 recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 121 vacancies.

Vacancy Details HCS (Ex. Br.): 03

DSP: 06

ETO: 08

DFSC: 02

ARCS: 01

AETO: 19

BDPO: 37

TM: 04

DFSO: 01

AEO: 12

‘A’ Class Naib Tehsildar: 28

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HPSC HCS 2023 recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for male candidates of the General category including Dependent son of Ex-Servicemen of Haryana (DESM) and for male candidates of Backward classes belonging to the creamy layer and for Male candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States.

For all female candidates of the general category including Female dependents of ESM of Haryana only and female candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States the application fee is ₹250.

The application fee is ₹250 for Male and female candidates of SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories of Haryana only.

The application fee is exempted for all Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40% disability) of Haryana only.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.