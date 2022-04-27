Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Main exam 2021 postponed, check new dates here

HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Main Exam 2021: The exam will now b from May 6 to 8, 2022, instead of April 22-24.
HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Main exam 2021 postponed, admit cards released (Representational photo)(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 09:50 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Main Exam 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has postponed the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) Judicial Branch Main examination, 2021. The exam will now take place from May 6 to 8, 2022, instead of April 22-24. 

The decision was taken in March, in the selection commission's meeting, after numerous representations from candidates for rescheduling the exam, as per an official statement. 

Admit cards for the test have been released. Candidates can download it from hpsc.gov.in. 

HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains admit card: Steps to download

Go to the official website of HPSC – hpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card direct link.

Login with the required details.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

For the exam postponement notice, click here.

For the admit card notice, click here.

Topics
hpsc
