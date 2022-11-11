Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HPSC recruitment 2022: 53 Sub Divisional Engineer vacancy notified

Published on Nov 11, 2022 05:27 PM IST

HPSC has notified 53 vacancies for the post of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil).

ByHT Education Desk

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has notified 53 vacancies for the post of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil). The application process will commence on November 16 and the deadline for the submission for the submission of application form is December 6. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 53 vacancies of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil).

HPSC recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should posses Degree in Civil Engineering from recognized university / Institution.

HPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 42 years as on December 6.

HPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee for male candidates in the general categories is 1000. The fee is 250 for all female, SC, BC-A, BC-B, ESM, and EWS categories.

