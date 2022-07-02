HQ Northern Command recruitment: 79 Group C vacancies on offer

HQ Northern Command has invited applications for Group C posts. Interested candidates should apply by sending the application form to the address mentioned in the advertisement. The deadline to apply for the vacancies is 45 days after the advertising is published in the employment news.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The employment news was published on July 2.

HQ Northern Command recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 79 vacancies.

HQ Northern Command recruitment application fee: Candidates must submit ₹100 as application fee in the favor of “COMDT, CMDC (NC) REGT FUND A/C”.

HQ Northern Command recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

HQ Northern Command recruitment: How to apply

Candidates have to submit the application form duly completed in all respects along with all the required documents to the following address, " Command Military Dental Centre, ( Northern Command), NCSR Gate, Opp Army Public School Junior Wing, Udhampur (J&K)- PIN- 1812101, c/o 56 APO.