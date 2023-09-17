HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2023: Apply for MTS & other posts from September 18

HQ Southern Command (Army) has invited applications for 24 MTS and other posts. The application process will commence on September 18 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.hqscrecruitment.in.

HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24 vacancies of which 13 vacancies are for the post of MTS (Messenger), 3 vacancies are for the post of MTS (Daftary), 2 vacancies are for the post of cook, 2 vacancies are for the post of washermen, 3 vacancies are for the post of Mazdoor, 1vacancy is for the post of MTS Gardener.

HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2023 exam pattern: The written examination will consist of General Intelligence, Reasoning, General Awareness, English Language and comprehension. Skill tests will be conducted only for those candidates who obtain qualifying marks in the written examination (the standard of questions will be 10th and 12th as applicable).

