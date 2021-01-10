HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020 released, here's direct link to download

HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Lab Attendant on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the HSSC recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at hssc.gov.in.

The commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 28 vacancies under category 03.

Direct link to download HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020.

How to download HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to Download Admit Card for Laboratory Attendant (Cat. No. 3) against the Advt. No 15/2019"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.