HSSC SI Answer Key 2021: Last date today to raise objections

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released HSSC SI Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Sub Inspector posts can download the answer key through the official site of HSSC on hssc.gov.in. The objection window will remain open till October 5, 2021.

If any candidate has any objection regarding any answer, he/she may submit his/her query/objection. As per the official notice, the candidate may submit his/her objection from 03.10.2021 to 05.10.2021 upto 5.00 P.M. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission. The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination ,Set Code, Shift/Session and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered.

HSSC SI Answer Key 2021: How to raise objections

To raise objections candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of HSSC on hssc.gov.in.

Click on Objection link available on the home page.

Fill up the objection certificate and click on submit.

Your objections has been raised.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done.