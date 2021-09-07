HSSC SI Exam 2021 dates released on hssc.gov.in, check official notice here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the rescheduled exam dates for HSSC SI Exam 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the exam dates on the official site of HSSC on hssc.gov.in.

The written examination (OMR based) for the SI post will be conducted on September 26, 2021 in two shifts- morning and evening.

The official notice reads, “ Written Examination (OMR Based) for the post of SUB INSPECTOR (MALE) & SUB INSPECTOR (FEMALE) of Police Deptt. Haryana against Advt. No. 3/2021 Cat. No. 01 & 02 is to be conducted on dated 26.09.2021 (Sunday) from 10.30 A.M to 12.00 Noon (Morning Session) and 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. (Evening Session) at various District Headquarters and Sub-Divisions of Haryana.

The examination was earlier scheduled on August 29 which was postponed as the IAF AFCAT exam was scheduled on the same date. Many candidates who were to appear for the examination for IAF AFCAT had requested the Commission to postpone the examination. The Commission accepted their request and postponed the examination to September. For more related details candidates can check the official site of HSSC.