HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Registration for 7471 Group C posts begins tomorrow

Published on Feb 22, 2023 02:28 PM IST

HSSC to recruit TGT posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 7471 Group C posts through the official site of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will begin the registration process for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 on February 23, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Group C posts can apply online through the official site of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 7471 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 15, 2023.

Important dates

  • Opening date of application: February 23, 2023
  • Closing date of application: March 15, 2023
  • Closing date for deposit of fee: March 20, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of respective subject for the post applied, conducted by Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani. The age limit should be between 18 to 42 years.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written exam followed by Socio-economic criteria and experience. All questions are compulsory. Question paper shall be Bilingual (English & Hindi). An Offline (OMR base) written examination will be held for recruitment to the TGT posts. For more related details candidates can check the official site of HSSC.

Topics
hssc exam hssc recruitment sarkari naukri
