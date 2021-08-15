Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HSSC to conduct female constable selection exam on September 18, 19

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will conduct the written exam for the selection of female constable general duty on September 18 and 19. On the first day, the exam will be held only in evening session and in the second day it will be held in both morning and evening sessions.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:01 PM IST
“Candidates can download their Admit Card from 12.09.2021 onwards from the Commission Web-site i.e. www.hssc.gov.in,” the Commission has informed candidates.

“Reference Haryana Staff Selection Commission Notice dated 03.08.2021 which was published in various newspapers and also available on HSSC website i.e. www.hssc.gov.in for conducting the Written Examination (OMR Based) for the post of Female Constable (G.D), against Advt. No. 04/2020, Cat. No. 02 of Police Deptt., Haryana is to be conducted on dated 18.09.2021 (Saturday) & 19.09.2021 (Sunday) at various District Headquarters and Sub-Divisions of Haryana,” the Commission has said.

In another notification, the Commission has informed candidates about the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Screening Test (PST) of Male Constable (COMMANDO WING) Against Advt. No. 2/2021, Cat. No. 01 of Police Department, Haryana. The test will be held from August 16 to September 12. The admit cards of the candidates is available on the official website.

