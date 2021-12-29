IAF AFCAT Final Merit List 2021 released, here’s direct link to check

Indian Air Force has released IAF AFCAT Final Merit List 2021 for January 2022 session. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the merit list through the official site of AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.

As per the official notice, to meet vacancies in various branches, allotment has been made taking into consideration Eligibility, Order of Merit, Medical Fitness and choices given by the candidates. The date and time of reporting at AFA will be available in the call letters.

Candidates will have to report for training on the due date and time as specified in the Call letter which has been sent to you by post /scanned copy by email. They will have report at Reception Cell located on Platform No.10 of Secunderabad Railway Station / Airport between 09:00 AM to 06:00 PM between January 15-16, 2022 and should be in possession of negative RT PCR report for test conducted within 72 hours prior to reporting.

<strong>Direct link to check final merit list here&nbsp;</strong>

IAF AFCAT Final Merit List 2021: How to check

To check the merit list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.

Click on AFCAT Merit list link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.