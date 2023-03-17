Indian Air Force invited applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates to join the IAF as an AGNIVEERVAYU.The registration process for registration for Indian Air Force's (IAF) Agniveervayu recruitment 2023 started on March 17. Interested candidates will be able to apply till March 31 through the official website at www.agnipathvayu.cdac.

IAF Agniveervayu 2023 registration process begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

The examination will be conducted from May 20 onwards.

“ONLINE REGISTRATION commenced at 1000h on 17 March 2023 and will close at 1700h on 31 March 2023”, reads the official website.

Agniveervayu recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates must have been born between June 26, 2006, and December 26, 2002.

Agniveervayu recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: The examination fee of ₹250 is to be paid by the candidate while registering for the online examination.

Candidate should enter the AADHAAR number in theonline application. Candidates from J&K, Assam and Meghalaya are exempted from the same, if not having an AADHAAR card.

Direct link to register

IAF Agniveervayu 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Pay the examination fee

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

