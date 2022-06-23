Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IAF to fill Agniveerayu posts through Agnipath Scheme, apply from tomorrow

IAF to fill Agniveerayu posts through Agnipath Scheme. The registration process will begin tomorrow, June 24, 2022 and will end on July 5, 2022. 
Published on Jun 23, 2022 06:56 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Air Force has invited applications from candidates to apply through Agnipath Scheme from June 24, 2022 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for Agniveerayu posts can apply online through agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The registration process will begin tomorrow and will end on July 5, 2022.

Candidates can check the eligibility, selection process and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Phase I and Phase II examination. Candidates who will qualify Phase I examination will be eligible to appear for Phase II examination. The name of the shortlisted candidates who qualify the online test, shall have to appear for PFT followed by medical test.

Examination Fees

The examination fees is 250/- which has to be paid by the candidates while registering for the online exam. The payment will be made through debit card/ credit card or internet banking.

Other Details

Agniveerayu will be enrolled in the IAF under Air Force 1950, for a period of four years. Agniveerayu would form a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, different from any other existing ranks.

agnipath scheme sarkari naukri indian air force
