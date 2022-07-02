IAF to recruit 21 Group C Civilian posts, details here

Indian Air Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group C Civilian posts. Eligible candidates may address their application to the concerned Stations/ Units. The last date for receipt of application form is 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in employment news/ rozgar Samachar.

This recruitment drive will fill up 21 Group C posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Cook (OG): 7 Posts

A/C Mech: 1 Post

Mess Staff: 1 Post

Carpenter (SK): 1 Post

Steno Gd-II: 1 Post

MTS: 5 Posts

Store Keeper: 1 Post

LDC: 1 Post

CMTD: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The eligible candidates will be required to appear for written test. The written test will be based on minimum education qualification. The requisite number of candidates will be shortlisted (may be restricted to 10 times of number of vacancies) and called for skill/physical/practical test wherever applicable. Shortlisted candidates are to bring original certificates, copies of annexure attached with application.

