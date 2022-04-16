IB ACIO Exam 2022: Registration begins today, here’s how to apply

Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs will begin the registration process for IB ACIO Exam 2022 on April 16, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade II examination can apply online through the official site of MHA on mha.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment will be done through GATE score for years 2020 or 2021 or 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 7, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the post can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to register for IB ACIO Exam 2022</strong>

IB ACIO Exam 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of MHA on mha.gov.in.

Click on Whats New section and click on IB ACIO Exam 2022 notification.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GATE score card. All the shortlisted candidates will have to appear directly for the interview in Delhi. The date, time and centre of interview would be intimated to the shortlisted candidates by e-mail given by them in online application.