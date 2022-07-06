IB Group B & C Recruitment 2022: Apply for 766 ACIO, JIO, SA & other posts

Intelligent Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group C and Group D posts. Eligible candidates can apply online by sending the filled up application form to the address given below. The last date to apply is within 60 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news.

This recruitment drive will fill up 766 posts of ACIO, JIO, SA and other posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

ACIO I: 70 Posts

ACIO II: 350 Posts

JIO I: 70 Posts

JIO II: 142 Posts

SA: 120 Posts

Halwai cum Cook: 9 Posts

Caretaker: 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Where to Apply

Candidates who have completed cooling off period 3 years since last deputation, who have previously not undergone more than 1 deputation, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021.

