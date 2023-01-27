IB Recruitment 2023: Registration for MTS, SA/EXE posts begin on January 28

Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications from candidates to apply for MTS, SA/EXE posts. The registration process will begin on January 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of MHA at mha.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 17, 2023.

The new closing date for determining the eligibility of the candidates in terms of age limit, educational qualifications, etc. may be read as February 17, 2023, instead of February 10, 2023.

IB Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MHA at mha.gov.in.

Click on MTS, SA/EXE posts application link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MHA.