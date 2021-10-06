Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS clerk 2021 registration begins tomorrow at ibps.in
employment news

IBPS clerk 2021 registration begins tomorrow at ibps.in

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:46 PM IST
IBPS clerk 2021 registration begins tomorrow at ibps.in
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will begin the registration process for clerk recruitment in nationalized banks from tomorrow, October 7, officials have confirmed it to HT digital. The IBPS clerk recruitment process will be held online on the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS clerk 2021 recruitment process will resume months after it was put on hold awaiting the centre's decision on whether the exam will be held in regional language. Till last year, the exam was held in English and Hindi language.

On September 30, the Ministry of Finance recommended holding recruitment exams for bank clerk position in regional languages too. The finance ministry has said that going forward clerical recruitments for the twelve public sector banks and vacancies advertised henceforth, both prelim and main exams will be conducted in the 13 regional languages along with English and Hindi.

This is the 11th edition of the IBPS clerk exam.

IBPS will select clerks for various nationalized banks like Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam and a main exam. There will be no interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
check ibps.in ibps clerk prelims exam ibps clerk recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

South Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 4103 posts

APSC Enforcement Inspector Admit Card 2021 to release today, how to download here

UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key 2021 released, download link here 

Indian Army NCC special entry scheme recruitment: Apply for 55 vacancies
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP