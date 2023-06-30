Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023–2024 notification. The application process will commence on July 1 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 21. Candidates can apply through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS clerk notification out, apply from July 1 at ibps.in

The preliminary and main online exams for the next Common Recruitment Process, which will select candidates for positions in the participating banks' clerical cadre, are tentatively set for August/September and October 2023.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the apply link for CRP Clerk.

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Submit the application

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the notification below: