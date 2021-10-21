Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Vacancies revised, check notice here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 vacancies has been revised. Candidates can check the number of vacancies and other details in the notice below. 
Published on Oct 21, 2021 02:23 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has revised the number of vacancies for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021. The vacancies have been increased to 7858 numbers. Candidates who have applied for the posts or will apply can check the revised vacancies through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Earlier, the number of Clerk posts to be filled through this recruitment drive was 7800. As per the revised schedule, 58 vacancies have been increased. 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognized by the government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The minimum age limit should be 20 years and the maximum age limit should be 28 years of age. 

The registration process was started on October 7 and will end on October 27, 2021. The prelims examination will be conducted in December 2021 and the result will be announced either in December 2021 or January 2022. The main examination will be conducted on January/ February 2022 and provisional allotment will be done in April 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS. 

