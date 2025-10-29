Edit Profile
    IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2025 increased to more than 13,000, check revised state-wise vacancies here

    IBPS has increased the vacancies of Clerk Recruitment 2025 to 13,533. Candidates can check the state-wise vacancy details here

    Published on: Oct 29, 2025 3:46 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has officially increased the vacancies for Customer Service Associate recruitment 2025 from 10270 to 13,533 posts. Candidates can check the revised vacancy notice on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 live updates

    IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2025 has been increased to 13,533. (Representative image/HT file)
    IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2025 has been increased to 13,533. (Representative image/HT file)

    The official notice informed that the updated vacancies are indicative and anticipated as communicated by the participating banks. However, provisional allotment will be made based on the actual vacancies reported by the banks.

    State-wise vacancy details:

    As seen in the updated vacancies, the highest increase has been in Uttar Pradesh with 2,346 vacancies, followed by 1,248 vacancies in Karnataka, 1,161 in Tamil Nadu, 1,114 in Maharashtra, and 992 in West Bengal.

    STATEVACANCY
    ANDAMAN & NICOBAR15
    ANDHRA PRADESH409
    ARUNACHAL PRADESH36
    ASSAM373
    BIHAR748
    CHANDIGARH13
    CHHATTISGARH298
    DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN & DIU43
    DELHI279
    GOA90
    GUJARAT860
    HARYANA181
    HIMACHAL PRADESH121
    JAMMU & KASHMIR75
    JHARKHAND177
    KARNATAKA1248
    KERALA342
    LADAKH7
    LAKSHADWEEP7
    MADHYA PRADESH755
    MAHARASHTRA1144
    MANIPUR43
    MEGHALAYA19
    MIZORAM29
    NAGALAND34
    ODISHA479
    PUDUCHERRY24
    PUNJAB313
    RAJASTHAN394
    SIKKIM22
    TAMIL NADU1161
    TELANGANA302
    TRIPURA59
    UTTAR PRADESH2346
    UTTRAKHAND95
    WEST BENGAL992
    TOTAL13,533

    It may be mentioned here that the institute is expected to release the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared in the Customer Service Associates preliminary examination will be able to download their results through the official website at ibps.in, when released.

    IBPS conducted the Customer Service Associates preliminary exam on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025.

    The exam consisted of objective tests for 100 marks.

    The total test duration was one hour duration and consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

    For more details, candidates areadvised to check the official website of IBPS.

