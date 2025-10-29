IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2025 increased to more than 13,000, check revised state-wise vacancies here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has officially increased the vacancies for Customer Service Associate recruitment 2025 from 10270 to 13,533 posts. Candidates can check the revised vacancy notice on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 live updates
The official notice informed that the updated vacancies are indicative and anticipated as communicated by the participating banks. However, provisional allotment will be made based on the actual vacancies reported by the banks.
State-wise vacancy details:
As seen in the updated vacancies, the highest increase has been in Uttar Pradesh with 2,346 vacancies, followed by 1,248 vacancies in Karnataka, 1,161 in Tamil Nadu, 1,114 in Maharashtra, and 992 in West Bengal.
STATE
VACANCY
ANDAMAN & NICOBAR
15
ANDHRA PRADESH
409
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
36
ASSAM
373
BIHAR
748
CHANDIGARH
13
CHHATTISGARH
298
DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN & DIU
43
DELHI
279
GOA
90
GUJARAT
860
HARYANA
181
HIMACHAL PRADESH
121
JAMMU & KASHMIR
75
JHARKHAND
177
KARNATAKA
1248
KERALA
342
LADAKH
7
LAKSHADWEEP
7
MADHYA PRADESH
755
MAHARASHTRA
1144
MANIPUR
43
MEGHALAYA
19
MIZORAM
29
NAGALAND
34
ODISHA
479
PUDUCHERRY
24
PUNJAB
313
RAJASTHAN
394
SIKKIM
22
TAMIL NADU
1161
TELANGANA
302
TRIPURA
59
UTTAR PRADESH
2346
UTTRAKHAND
95
WEST BENGAL
992
TOTAL
13,533
It may be mentioned here that the institute is expected to release the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared in the Customer Service Associates preliminary examination will be able to download their results through the official website at ibps.in, when released.
IBPS conducted the Customer Service Associates preliminary exam on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025.
The exam consisted of objective tests for 100 marks.
The total test duration was one hour duration and consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.
For more details, candidates areadvised to check the official website of IBPS.