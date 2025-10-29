IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2025 increased to more than 13,000, check revised state-wise vacancies here

As seen in the updated vacancies, the highest increase has been in Uttar Pradesh with 2,346 vacancies, followed by 1,248 vacancies in Karnataka, 1,161 in Tamil Nadu, 1,114 in Maharashtra, and 992 in West Bengal.

The official notice informed that the updated vacancies are indicative and anticipated as communicated by the participating banks. However, provisional allotment will be made based on the actual vacancies reported by the banks.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has officially increased the vacancies for Customer Service Associate recruitment 2025 from 10270 to 13,533 posts. Candidates can check the revised vacancy notice on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025 live updates

It may be mentioned here that the institute is expected to release the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared in the Customer Service Associates preliminary examination will be able to download their results through the official website at ibps.in, when released.

IBPS conducted the Customer Service Associates preliminary exam on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025.

The exam consisted of objective tests for 100 marks.

The total test duration was one hour duration and consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

For more details, candidates areadvised to check the official website of IBPS.