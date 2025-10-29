IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims News Live: Where, how to check Customer Service Associates scorecard when out
IBPS is expected to release the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 in due course. The steps to download scorecards when released is given below. Follow the blog for latest updates on IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to release the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025. When out, candidates who appeared in the Customer Service Associates preliminary examination will be able to download their results through the official website at ibps.in. The Customer Service Associates preliminary exam was conducted on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025. The online preliminary exam consisted of objective tests for 100 marks. The test duration was one hour duration and consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.
IBPS, meanwhile, has updated the vacancies from 10270 to 13,533.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025: Steps to download
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025:
1. Visit the official website at ibps.in.
2. On the home page, click on the link to download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025.
3. Enter the details to log in, and submit it.
4. Check your scorecard displayed on the screen.
5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Follow the blog for latest updates on IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025, direct link and more.
Paper pattern
The IBPS clerk online preliminary exam consisted of objective tests for 100 marks.
How to check results when out
Number of vacancies
More than 13,000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.
When was exam conducted?
The preliminary exam was conducted on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025.
Where to check
Candidates will be able to check their results, when out, on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.