IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims News Live: Where, how to check Customer Service Associates scorecard when out

IBPS, meanwhile, has updated the vacancies from 10270 to 13,533.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025:

1. Visit the official website at ibps.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2025.

3. Enter the details to log in, and submit it.

4. Check your scorecard displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

