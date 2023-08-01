IBPS PO 2023 recruitment: Registrations begin for 3049 posts, get link to apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT-XIII) on August 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ibps.in. The deadline for the submission of the online applictaion form is August 21.

IBPS PO 2023 recruitment: Registrations begin for 3049 posts

The Call letters for the preliminary examination will be released on September 2023. The preliminary online test for the next Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the position of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees will take place in September/October 2023. The result will be announced in October 2023. The Main exam will be held in November 2023.

IBPS PO 2023 recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3049 vacancies of PO/MT.

IBPS PO 2023 recruitment age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 20 to 30 years.

IBPS PO 2023 recruitment application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. For all other candidates, the applictaion fee is ₹850.

IBPS PO 2023 recruitment educational qualification: A graduation degree in any discipline from a university approved by the Indian government, or any equivalent qualification recoginized by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

IBPS PO 2023 recruitment: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on apply link for PO/MT posts 2023

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed IBPS PO/ MT notification below: