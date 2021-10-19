Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS PO exam 2021: 4,135 vacancies to be filled in banks
employment news

IBPS PO exam 2021: 4,135 vacancies to be filled in banks

IBPS PO 2021 notification has been released. The registration process will begin on October 20.
IBPS PO exam 2021: 4,135 vacancies to be filled in banks
Published on Oct 19, 2021 11:44 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The banking personnel selection body, IBPS, has announced the PO exam 2021 through which a total of 4,135 vacancies in probationary officer posts will be filled in nationalized banks. In the IBPS PO 2021 notification, released on October 19, details of the recruitment exam like selection process, eligibility condition, pre-exam training have been given.

Out of the total number of vacancies, the highest number of vacancies, 912 posts, is available in the Union Bank of India. 

In Canara Bank and Central Bank of India a total of 650 and 620 vacancies are available, respectively.

IBPS has reported 588 PO vacancies in Bank of India and 98 vacancies in the Indian Overseas Bank.

UCO bank and Punjab and Sind bank have reported 440 and 427 vacancies, respectively.

400 vacancies are available in Bank of Maharashtra and no vacancies have been reported in Bank of Baroda, as per the vacancy list shared by the IBPS.

The minimum educational qualification required to be considered eligible for appearing in the IBPS PO exam is graduation. Applicants should be between 20-30 years of age; those belonging to reserved categories can check the exam notice for details on relaxation.

RELATED STORIES

Selection to PO posts in nationalised banks is done by IBPS through a preliminary exam, a main exam and personal interview. The preliminary exam will be held from December 4 to 11. The main exam will be held in January, 2022. Candidates can apply for IBPS PO exam from October 20 to November 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps po recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022-23 notification out for 4135 vacancies at ibps.in  

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Notification released, registration begins October 20

RIICO recruitment: 217 vacancies for junior assistant and other posts on offer

OSSSC extends last date to apply for combined recruitment exam for Group C posts
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP