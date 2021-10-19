IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Notification released, registration begins October 20

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 notification. The registration process for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees will begin on October 20 and will end on November 10, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in December 2021 / January 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application October 20, 2021 Closing date of application November 10, 2021 Download of call letters for pre- exam training November 2021 Prelims online exam December 4 to December 11, 2021 Main exam January 2022

Eligibility Criteria

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 30 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to all other category will have to pay ₹850/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category will have to pay ₹175/- as application fees. Candidates should make the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through the ONLINE mode only either by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.