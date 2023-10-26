Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 on October 26, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the admit card through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 out at ibps.in, here's direct link to download

The admit card will be available on the website from October 26 to November 5, 2023.

The online main examination will be conducted in November 2023. A total of 225 marks questions will be asked. The exam time duration is for 3 hours 30 minutes. There will be penalty for wrong answers marks in the objective tests. A total of .25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive of IBPS PO/MT 2023 will fill a total of 3049 Probationary Officer vacancies at participating banks. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

