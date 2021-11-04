Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Registration ends next week, check important dates

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 registration to end next week. Candidates can check the important dates and other details below. 
Published on Nov 04, 2021 05:41 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close down the registration process for IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 next week. The application process will end on November 10, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in before the last date. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 4135 posts in the organization out of which 912 posts is for Union Bank of India, 650 for Canara Bank, 620 for Central Bank of India, 588 posts for Bank of India and 98 vacancies for Indian Overseas Bank. 

Candidates who want to apply or have applied for the posts can check the important dates in the table given below. 

Important Dates 

Last date to apply November 10, 2021
Last date for payment of application fees November 10, 2021
Download of call letters for online prelims exam November/ December 2021
Prelims online exam December 4 and December 11, 2021
Prelims Result December 2021/ January 2022
Main exam admit card December 2021/ January 2022
Main exam January 2022
Declaration of Result January/ February 2022
Candidates having degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government can apply for the posts. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 30 years of age. 

 

