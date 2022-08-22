IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Application for 6932 posts ends today on ibps.in

IBPS PO 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the application process for 6932 Probationary Officer/Management Trainee vacancies on August 22. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, ibps.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The selection process includes preliminary and main exams which will be held in October and November, respectively.

Candidates who have a graduate degree in any field from a university approved by the Indian government, or equivalent qualification can apply for these posts. They should be between 20 to 30 years in age.

IBPS PO 2022 direct link to apply

IBPS PO 2022 notification

How to apply for IBPSC PO Recruitment 2022

Go to www.ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the apply link.

Register and get login details.

Login and fill the application form.

Submit the application form.

Take print out of the form for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON