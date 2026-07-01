The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has invited applications for Probationary Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 6715 posts in the organisation.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 6715 Probationary Officer posts at ibps.in, direct link to apply here

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The registration process will begin on July 1 and will end on July 21, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 30 years. i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1996 and not later than 01.07.2006 (both dates inclusive).

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹175/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and ₹850/- for all others. The fee should be paid through online mode -Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI.

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Selection Process

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{{^usCountry}} The selection process will comprise of preliminary exam, main exam and personality test. The prelims exam will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The duration of exam is 60 minutes. The main exam will have 170 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is for 160 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The selection process will comprise of preliminary exam, main exam and personality test. The prelims exam will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The duration of exam is 60 minutes. The main exam will have 170 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is for 160 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question. How to Apply {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question. How to Apply {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Click on IBPS PO Recruitment 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and your application will be filled.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here

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