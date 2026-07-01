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IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 6715 Probationary Officer posts at ibps.in, direct link to apply here

IBPS PO recruitment 2026 registration process has started. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Published on: Jul 01, 2026 09:52 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has invited applications for Probationary Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 6715 posts in the organisation.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 6715 Probationary Officer posts at ibps.in, direct link to apply here

The registration process will begin on July 1 and will end on July 21, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 30 years. i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1996 and not later than 01.07.2006 (both dates inclusive).

Application Fee

The application fee is 175/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and 850/- for all others. The fee should be paid through online mode -Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Apply for 6557 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link here

Selection Process

2. Click on IBPS PO Recruitment 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and your application will be filled.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

 
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