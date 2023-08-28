IBPS PO, SO 2023: The extended registration window for PO and SO recruitments will close today. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close registrations for the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (IBPS CRP PO/MT 2023) and Specialist Officer (CRP SO 2023) posts on ibps.in.

IBPS PO, SO registration 2023 ends today on ibps.in

The previous application deadline was August 21, which was extended to August 28. All other terms and conditions remain unchanged, IBPS said in the PO and SO registration deadline extension notification.

The fee payment window will also be closed today on ibps.in.

IBPS Po prelims exam is scheduled for September or October and call letters will be issued in September.

The detailed schedule will be announced along with call letters.

Application fee: The application fee for both IBPS PO and SO 2023 is ₹175 in the case of SC, ST and PwD applicants. For others, the fee is ₹850.

The total number of vacancies for IBPS PO/MT is 3049. For different posts under IBPS SO, the total number of vacancies is 1,402.

