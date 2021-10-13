IBPS recruitment 2021: Apply for various faculty & other posts till October 14
The application process to fill various faculty positions in the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will end on October 14. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in/career.
The online examination will be tentatively held in the month of October/November.
IBPS recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill various vacancies of Assistant Professors, Faculty Research Associates, Research Associates, Hindi Officers, IT Engineers (Data Centre), IT Database Administrators and Software Developers and Testers (Frontend, Backend).
IBPS recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹1000 as the application fee.
Here is the direct link to apply for various faculty positions
IBPS recruitment 2021: How to apply
Visit the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in
On the homepage click on the career tab
Click on the apply online link
Register yourself
Fill the application form
Upload photograph, signature, and handwritten declaration
Pay the application fee
Take the printout of the application form