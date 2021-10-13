Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS recruitment 2021: Apply for various faculty & other posts till October 14
employment news

IBPS recruitment 2021: Apply for various faculty & other posts till October 14

Published on Oct 13, 2021 02:47 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The application process to fill various faculty positions in the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will end on October 14. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in/career.

The online examination will be tentatively held in the month of October/November.

IBPS recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill various vacancies of Assistant Professors, Faculty Research Associates, Research Associates, Hindi Officers, IT Engineers (Data Centre), IT Database Administrators and Software Developers and Testers (Frontend, Backend).

IBPS recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay 1000 as the application fee.

Here is the direct link to apply for various faculty positions

IBPS recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in

On the homepage click on the career tab

Click on the apply online link

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Upload photograph, signature, and handwritten declaration

Pay the application fee

Take the printout of the application form

Topics
ibps.in ibps recruitment
