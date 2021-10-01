Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IBPS Recruitment 2021: Registration for Faculty & other posts begins today

IBPS to begin the registration process for Faculty and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 08:51 AM IST
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will begin the registration process for faculty and other posts on October 1, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The registration process will end on October 14, 2021. 

The online examination will be conducted in October/ November 2021. Candidates can apply for only one post. Multiple applications will be summarily rejected. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

IBPS Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
  • Click on ‘Click here to apply online’ link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details or login details.
  • Upload the necessary documents and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees should be  1000/- for all candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ Master Card/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

