IBPS Recruitment 2021: Registration for Faculty & other posts to begin on Oct 1

IBPS to recruit candidates for Faculty and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has invited applications from candidates to apply for IBPS Recruitment 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Faculty and other posts can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The registration process will begin on October 1, 2021 and will end on October 14, 2021. 

Successful candidates will be appointed against the existing vacancies. However, a waitlist would also be maintained to fill up need-based requirements, which will be valid till March 31, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 

  • Assistant Professors
  • Faculty Research Associates
  • Research Associates
  • Hindi Officers
  • IT Engineers (Data Centre)
  • IT Database Administrators
  • Software Developers and Testers (Frontend, Backend)

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here. 

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written exam for each post. Candidates who will qualify the written exam will have to appear for the interview round. During the time of interview, candidates will have to show all the documents given in the official notification. 

Application Fees

The application fees should be 1000/- for all candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ Master Card/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

 

