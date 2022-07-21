IBPS Recruitment 2022: Application closes today for 6035 clerk vacancies

IBPS Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the application process for the common recruitment process for recruitment of clerks in participating banks on July 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply on the official website ibps.in.

Edit/modification of application will also end today.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 6035 vacancies for clerical cadre posts across 11 participating banks including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank.

The preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled in the month of September and main in the month of October.

The total marks allotted for Online Main Examination are 200. Marks will be converted out of 100 for Provisional allotment.

To be eligible the candidate should be in the age group of 20 to 28 years. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Application fee is Rs. 175/- for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates and other category candidates have to pay Rs. 850.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on “Click here to apply online for common recruitment process for Clerks-XI (CRP-CLERKS-XI)”

Click on “Click here for new registration”

Register and Login

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future reference

Direct link to apply, click here