IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 8000 RRB PO, Clerk posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close registrations for around 8,000 group A (officers scale 1 or Probationary Officers, scale 2 and scale 3) and group B (office assistant multipurpose or clerk) posts of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) today, June 28. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for IBPS RRB PO 2023, IBPS RRB Clerk 2023 and other posts on ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply on ibps.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Originally, the application deadline for these posts was June 21 but it was later extended.

IBPS recruitment 2023 registration link, notification

The window to pay the exam fee will also be closed today.

IBPS will hold Pre-Exam training for candidates between July 17 and 22. Prelims exam for RRB PO and RRB Clerk will be held in August and the detailed schedule will be released later. The Mains exam will take place in September.

Interviews for these vacancies are scheduled for October/November.

The application fee for this recruitment drive is ₹175 (inclusive of GST) for SC, ST and PwBD candidates. For all others, the fee is ₹850.

For eligibility criteria, age limit and other information related to different posts, candidates can refer to the detailed notification.

