Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 registration process tomorrow, June 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistant posts can do it through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Registration for 8000 posts ends tomorrow at ibps.in

The registration process was started on June 1, 2023 to fill up 8000 posts in the organisation. Candidates can apply for the posts through these simple steps given below.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Click on Officer Scale I, II and Office Assistant posts link available.

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Once done, click on submit.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the schedule, Pre-Exam Training (PET) for candidates will be held from July 17 to 22.

The online preliminary exam for IBPS RRB PO and RRB Clerk posts is scheduled for August. Results of the Prelims exam will be declared in August or September and the Mains exam will be held in September. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.