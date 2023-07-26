IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2023 out, steps to check Office Assistant call letters

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released admit card or call letters for the preliminary exam of the 'Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XII) for Recruitment of Group 'B' - Office Assistants'. Candidates who have applied for IBPS RRB Clerk 2023 can now go to ibps.in and download their admit cards.

IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2023 out (ibps.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IBPS RRB Clerk admit card

IBPS RRB Clerk XII admit cards will be available for download on the website up to August 19.

How to download IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2023

Go to ibps.in. Now, go to CRP RRBs. Open the CRP RRBs XII tab. The call letter download link will be displayed on the top. Open it. Login by entering the required information and download the admit card.

To download admit cards, candidates have to login using their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

IBOS RRB Clerk Prelims exam will be held in August. The Mains exam is scheduled for September.

Interviews for these vacancies will take place in October/November.