Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 released at ibps.in, download link here

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 released at ibps.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 26, 2023 01:50 PM IST

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 on July 26, 2023. Candidates who will appear for written examination to fill RRBs (CRP RRBs XII) for Recruitment of Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 released at ibps.in, download link here
IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 released at ibps.in, download link here

The admit card will be displayed from July 26 to August 19, 2023. The prelims RRB clerk examination will be conducted on August 19, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on June 1 and ended on June 28, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 8000 posts of Clerk, Officer Scale I, II and III in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out