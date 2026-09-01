The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has started the registration process for IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Recruitment 2026 on September 1, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistant posts can find the direct link through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Recruitment 2026: Registration for 13k+ posts begins at ibps.in, direct link here

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The last date to apply for Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts is September 21, 2026.

This recruitment drive will fill up 13706 posts in the organisation. A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officers. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale III.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Office Assistant: 8,183 posts

2. Officer Scale-I: 4,256 posts

3. Officer Scale-II: 1,047 posts

4. Officer Scale-III: 220 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fee

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{{^usCountry}} The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates is ₹175/- for Officer Scale I, II and III and Office Assistant and ₹850/- for all others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates is ₹175/- for Officer Scale I, II and III and Office Assistant and ₹850/- for all others. {{/usCountry}}

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The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 registration scheduled to begin today postponed, new date to be out shortly

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.

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3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The detailed notification is posted below for candidates to check complete details. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Direct link to apply

Detailed Notification here