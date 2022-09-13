IBPS RRB Office Assistants prelims scorecard 2022 out at ibps.in, link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB scorecard 2022 for the preliminary exam of Office Assistants on September 13. Candidates who took the examination can download the score card of IBPS RRB 2022 on the official website at ibps.in. Candidates can download the IBPS RRB scorecard using their log in credentials.

The online main examination is expected to be held on September 24.

Direct link to download the admit card

Candidates can check details here

IBPS RRB Office Assistants prelims scorecard: How to download

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the score card link

Key in your log in credentials

Your score card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future reference.