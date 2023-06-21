IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2023 registration ends today on ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close online registrations for group A (officers scale 1 or Probationary Officers, scale 2 and scale 3) and group B (office assistant multipurpose or clerk) posts of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) today, June 21. Candidates can apply for IBPS RRB PO 2023, IBPS RRB Clerk 2023 and other posts on ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2023 registration ends today

IBPS recruitment 2023 notification, registration link

June 21 is also the last date for paying the exam fee and making corrections to application forms.

As per the schedule, Pre-Exam Training (PET) for candidates will be held from July 17 to 22.

The online preliminary exam for IBPS RRB PO and RRB Clerk posts is scheduled for August. Results of the Prelims exam will be declared in August or September and the Mains exam will be held in September.

Interviews will take place in October/November.

Application fees:

Rs.175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

₹850 for all others,

For post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit and other information, candidates can refer to the detailed notification.