IBPS RRB PO XII admit card out on ibps.in, direct link

IBPS RRB PO XII Admit Card: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued call letters or admit cards for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XII) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I). Candidates who have applied for IBPS RRB PO XII can download their admit cards using the link given on ibps.in. The document will be available for download till August 6.

IBPS RRB PO XII admit card released (ibps.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to download IBPS RRB PO admit card.

The online prelims exam for IBPS RRB PO is scheduled for August. Results of the Prelims exam will be declared in August or September and the Mains exam will be held in September.

How to download IBPS RRB PO admit card

Go to ibps.in. Now, go to the CRP RRBs page. Now, open the RRBs Phase XII page. Open the link to download call letters. Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth and login. Check and download the admit card.