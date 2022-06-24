IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Registration for 8000+ posts ends next week

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the registration process for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 on June 27, 2022. The registration process was started on June 7, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for 8000+ posts can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pre-exam training will be conducted from July 18 to July 23, 2022. The call letter will be available for download in July/August 2022 and the preliminary examination will be conducted in August 2022.

Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can apply online through the official site of IBPS by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on RRB link available on the left hand side of the page.

Now press IBPS RRB link available on the page and enter the login details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can apply for the posts by paying ₹850/- for other categories and ₹175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of IBPS.