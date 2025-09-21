IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Vacancies increased, registration ends today at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has increased the number of vacancies for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025. The vacancies have been increased to 13302 which earlier was 13217. Candidates can check the official notification having the revised vacancies through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Vacancies increased, registration ends today

The registration process will end today, September 21, 2025. The Pre-Exam Training will be held in November 2025 and call letters can be downloaded in November/December 2025.

The prelims exam will be held in November/December and the result will be announced in December 2025 or January 2026. Call letters for the Mains examination will be issued in December/January and and the exam will be held in December or February.

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 registration link available on home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Login to the account and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IBPS RRB PO application fee is ₹175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/ PwBD candidates and ₹850 (inclusive of GST) for all others.The IBPS RRB SO application fee is ₹175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/ PwBD/ ESM /DESM candidates and ₹850 (inclusive of GST) for all others. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.