IBPS SO 2023 notification out on ibps.in; Vacancy details, link to apply

IBPS SO 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the notification of the common recruitment process for Specialist Officers in participating banks (CRP SPL-XIII for Vacancies of 2024-25) and started the online application process on ibos.in. Candidates can check information like eligibility, vacancy details below and use the direct link to apply for these posts. The last date to submit applications is August 21.

The institute has also issued notification and started registrations for IBPS PO recruitment 2023.

IBPS SO 2023 vacancy details

AGRICULTURAL FIELD OFFICER (SCALE-I): 500 vacancies

HR/PERSONNEL OFFICER (SCALE-I): 31

IT OFFICER(SCALE-I): 120

LAW OFFICER (SCALE-I): 10

MARKETING OFFICER (SCALE-I): 700

MARKETING OFFICER (SCALE-I): 41

Exam dates

The online preliminary examination for IBPS SO recruitment 2023 is scheduled for December 30 and 31. Results of the preliminary exam will be announced in January and the mains exam will take place on January 28.

Interviews s will be held in February/March and provisional allotment will be announced in April.

Eligibility

Candidates who are at least 20 and not more than 30 years old as on August 1, 2023 – candidates born not before August 2, 1993 and not later than August 1, 2003 – can apply for these posts. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved category candidates.

