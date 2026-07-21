The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the registration process for IBPS SO, PO Recruitment 2026 on July 21, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS SO, PO Recruitment 2026: Last date to apply for 7460 posts at ibps.in, direct links here

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This recruitment drive will fill up 6715 posts in Probationary Officer posts and 745 posts in Specialist Officer posts.

The preliminary exam will be held in August 2026 and result will be held in September 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

PO: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

SO: The complete educational qualification can be checked on the Detailed Notification.

How to Apply

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS SO, PO Recruitment 2026 registration link available on home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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SO: The application fee is ₹175/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and for other candidates the fee is ₹850/-. The application fee should be paid through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI .

PO: The application fee is ₹175/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and ₹850/- for all others. The fee should be paid through online mode -Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI.

GATE 2027: IIT Madras announced exam dates, registration to begin on August 14 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

Selection Process

PO: The selection process will comprise of preliminary exam, main exam and personality test. The prelims exam will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The duration of exam is 60 minutes. The main exam will have 170 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is for 160 minutes.

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There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

SO: The selection process will consist of an Online Preliminary Examination , an online main examination, and an interview. Candidates qualifying in the Preliminary Examination will be shortlisted for the Main Examination, followed by the Interview. Final selection will be based on the marks obtained in the Main Examination and the Interview.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Direct link to apply for PO posts

Direct link to apply for SO posts