ICAR-IARI recruitment: 462 Assistant vacancies on offer, check details here

ICAR-IARI recruitment: Applications are invited for the post of Assistant.
ICAR-IARI recruitment: 462 Assistant vacancies on offer, check details here(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on May 07, 2022 02:06 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Agriculture Research Institute ( IARI)  has invited application on the behalf of Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) and its institute (incl. Reginal Stations) for the post of Assistant. The online application process will commence from today, May 7 and the last date for the submission of the application form is June 1.

ICAR-IARI recruitment Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 462 vacancies, out of which 71 vacancies are for the post of Assistant ICAR Hqrs  and 391 vacancies are for the post of Assistant ICAR Institutes.

ICAR-IARI recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 20 years to 30 years as on June 1, 2022.

ICAR-IARI recruitment educational qualification: Candidates should be graduate from the recognized college.

ICAR-IARI recruitment: Know how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IARI at www.iari.res.in once the link is activated.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website of IARI at iari.res.in.

 

 

